ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 12.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.98 and last traded at GBX 6.98. 2,726,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,871,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.20.
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.55. The stock has a market cap of £36.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- 3 Overlooked Deductions to Help Potentially Minimize Capital Gains Tax
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.