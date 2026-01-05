Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. 98,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 33,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$72.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

