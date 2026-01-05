Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.49 and last traded at $92.5450, with a volume of 95528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.79.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 273,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 317,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

