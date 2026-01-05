Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.11 and last traded at $63.9750. 161,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 289,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 45.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

