Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.08 and last traded at $36.1150, with a volume of 190503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.
The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1841 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
