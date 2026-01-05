Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.08 and last traded at $36.1150, with a volume of 190503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1841 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGDG. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,781,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,547,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 894,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,719,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,537,000 after acquiring an additional 640,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,752,000.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

