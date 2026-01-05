Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports. They presently have a $247.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 45.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.47.

TSLA stock traded up $13.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $451.43. 56,957,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,069,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.77 and its 200 day moving average is $391.82. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,688,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,495,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 1,823.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

