BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWP) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.46 and last traded at C$20.45, with a volume of 4530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.25.
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.0%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.67.
About BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying European companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of dividend paying European companies. Securities will be selected using a rules based methodology that considers dividend growth, yield, and payout ratio. Securities will also be subject to a screening process to ensure sufficient liquidity.
