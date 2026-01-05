Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 5th (ABT, ACN, AFL, AIRO, AKAM, AME, ANRO, APGE, ASAN, BAC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 5th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $169.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $205.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $30.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $115.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $30.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $190.00 to $207.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $143.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $75.00 to $67.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $220.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $116.00 to $98.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $380.00 to $360.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $239.00 to $245.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) was given a $68.00 target price by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by Gordon Haskett from $445.00 to $435.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $179.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $3.00 to $4.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $48.00 to $42.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $115.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $145.00 to $144.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $199.00 to $190.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $165.00 to $185.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $60.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $311.00 to $313.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $82.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Argus from $330.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $855.00 to $970.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $250.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $480.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $234.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $190.00 to $207.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $50.00 price target by analysts at Melius Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $225.00 to $240.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $1.70 to $0.80. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $230.00 to $240.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was given a $135.00 price target by analysts at Melius Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $205.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $31.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $320.00 to $370.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $158.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $271.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $64.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price lowered by Citizens Jmp from $36.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target boosted by Chardan Capital from $24.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $49.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $386.00 to $391.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $41.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $320.00 to $300.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $255.00 to $260.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $400.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $142.00 to $137.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

