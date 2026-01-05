Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST):

1/1/2026 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Casella Waste Systems had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Casella Waste Systems had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Casella Waste Systems had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – Casella Waste Systems is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

