NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Gill Whitehead Buys 500 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Gill Whitehead acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 660 per share, with a total value of £3,300.
NatWest Group Trading Up 1.2%
LON:NWG traded up GBX 8 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 665.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,542,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,481. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 369 and a 52-week high of GBX 668.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 617.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.63.
NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported GBX 19.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NatWest Group Company Profile
We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.
With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- 3 Overlooked Deductions to Help Potentially Minimize Capital Gains Tax
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.