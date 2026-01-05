NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Gill Whitehead Buys 500 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Gill Whitehead acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 660 per share, with a total value of £3,300.

LON:NWG traded up GBX 8 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 665.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,542,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,481. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 369 and a 52-week high of GBX 668.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 617.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.63.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported GBX 19.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 730 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 650 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 615 to GBX 630 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 500 to GBX 550 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 690 to GBX 765 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 666.67.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

