Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Entegris (ENTG)

Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/30/2025 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Entegris had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Entegris had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Entegris had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

12/1/2025 – Entegris had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Entegris had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $108.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Entegris had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Get Entegris Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $316,242.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,121.24. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 57,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $4,425,981.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 305,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,441.60. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,643 shares of company stock worth $4,966,433. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.