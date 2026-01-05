James Jenkins Buys 1,127 Shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) CEO James Jenkins acquired 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,007.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,737.20. This represents a 1.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.28. 136,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,168. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAKE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lakeland Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Report on LAKE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 13.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 208,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 20,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc (NASDAQ:LAKE) is a global provider of high-performance protective apparel and accessories designed to safeguard workers in industrial, healthcare, laboratory, and emergency response environments. The company’s expertise lies in producing garments that shield against chemical, biological, radiological, and thermal risks, supporting safety protocols in sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and first responders.

The product portfolio encompasses both single-use and reusable solutions, including chemical protective coveralls, flame-resistant garments, arc flash clothing, medical isolation gowns, and cleanroom suits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.