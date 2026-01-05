Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.75.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman reminds investors of the Jan. 12 lead?plaintiff deadline and alleges undisclosed operational failures at Stride, urging affected investors to contact the firm — this highlights growing litigation risk and investor attention. LRN 10?DAY DEADLINE ALERT

Hagens Berman reminds investors of the Jan. 12 lead?plaintiff deadline and alleges undisclosed operational failures at Stride, urging affected investors to contact the firm — this highlights growing litigation risk and investor attention. Negative Sentiment: Bleichmar Fonti & Auld publicizes a class action tied to a reported dramatic stock decline after alleged “upgrade issues” were disclosed, calling out potential securities fraud — a narrative likely to amplify selling pressure and regulatory scrutiny. LRN STOCK DROP

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld publicizes a class action tied to a reported dramatic stock decline after alleged “upgrade issues” were disclosed, calling out potential securities fraud — a narrative likely to amplify selling pressure and regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Multiple national plaintiff firms (Berger Montague, Glancy Prongay & Murray, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi and others) have announced investigations or filings covering purchases between Oct. 22, 2024 and Oct. 28, 2025 and are urging clients to act before Jan. 12 — broad solicitor activity increases the chance of consolidated litigation and potential settlement exposure. Shareholder Deadline — Berger Montague Glancy Prongay & Murray notice

Multiple national plaintiff firms (Berger Montague, Glancy Prongay & Murray, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi and others) have announced investigations or filings covering purchases between Oct. 22, 2024 and Oct. 28, 2025 and are urging clients to act before Jan. 12 — broad solicitor activity increases the chance of consolidated litigation and potential settlement exposure. Negative Sentiment: Additional firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Schall, Rosen, Frank R. Cruz and others) have issued similar reminders and filings; several press releases explicitly reference alleged “ghost students” and concealed tech failures — allegations that, if substantiated, could affect revenue recognition, regulatory oversight, and long?term investor confidence. Levi & Korsinsky notice

Shares of LRN opened at $64.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stride has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $171.17.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

