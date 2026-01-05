Critical Contrast: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) & LandBridge (NYSE:LB)

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of LandBridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LandBridge and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 1 6 3 0 2.20 Atlas Energy Solutions 3 4 4 0 2.09

Profitability

LandBridge currently has a consensus target price of $73.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.03%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 63.84%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than LandBridge.

This table compares LandBridge and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge 13.72% 4.63% 2.91% Atlas Energy Solutions -1.22% -0.11% -0.06%

Volatility & Risk

LandBridge has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LandBridge and Atlas Energy Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge $109.95 million 34.38 -$41.77 million $0.70 69.37 Atlas Energy Solutions $1.06 billion 1.14 $59.94 million ($0.09) -107.68

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than LandBridge. Atlas Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LandBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LandBridge beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

