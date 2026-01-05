Reviewing MKDWELL Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

MKDWELL Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW – Get Free Report) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MKDWELL Tech and SiTime”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKDWELL Tech $2.00 million 1.53 -$2.52 million N/A N/A SiTime $202.70 million 47.64 -$93.60 million ($2.96) -124.99

Analyst Ratings

MKDWELL Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiTime.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MKDWELL Tech and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MKDWELL Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 SiTime 2 0 7 0 2.56

SiTime has a consensus price target of $343.13, indicating a potential downside of 7.25%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than MKDWELL Tech.

Risk and Volatility

MKDWELL Tech has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of MKDWELL Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of MKDWELL Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MKDWELL Tech and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKDWELL Tech N/A N/A N/A SiTime -25.18% -5.69% -4.76%

Summary

SiTime beats MKDWELL Tech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MKDWELL Tech

(Get Free Report)

MKDWELL Tech Inc. is an automotive electronics manufacturer. MKDWELL Tech Inc., formerly known as Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

