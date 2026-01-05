CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CompoSecure by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 73.5% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.98.

CompoSecure is a global provider of secure card and credential solutions, specializing in the design, manufacturing and personalization of payment cards, identification credentials and related services. The company develops a range of card products that include metal cards, composite cards and hybrid designs integrating advanced security features such as EMV chip technology, contactless interfaces and specialized surface treatments. CompoSecure’s offerings are tailored to the needs of banks, credit unions, fintech firms and government agencies seeking to differentiate their cards and enhance consumer engagement.

The company’s product portfolio extends beyond physical cards to encompass digital issuance and lifecycle management solutions.

