CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.
NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.98.
CompoSecure is a global provider of secure card and credential solutions, specializing in the design, manufacturing and personalization of payment cards, identification credentials and related services. The company develops a range of card products that include metal cards, composite cards and hybrid designs integrating advanced security features such as EMV chip technology, contactless interfaces and specialized surface treatments. CompoSecure’s offerings are tailored to the needs of banks, credit unions, fintech firms and government agencies seeking to differentiate their cards and enhance consumer engagement.
The company’s product portfolio extends beyond physical cards to encompass digital issuance and lifecycle management solutions.
