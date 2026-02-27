Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Announces Earnings Results

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.77), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $794.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.01 million. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%.

Grupo Televisa Stock Down 7.4%

NYSE:TV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 3,423,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,546. Grupo Televisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa’s portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa’s broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

