Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.24), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $183.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 15.43%.

FDA approved Ipratropium Bromide HFA (AMP-007) BAQSIMI remained a key contributor (2025 revenue $185.4M, +12% YoY); management expects mid-single-digit U.S. unit growth in 2026 while exiting a handful of unprofitable international markets later in the year. Full-year revenue was $719.9M (down 2%) as legacy products faced steep pricing pressure — glucagon fell sharply (Q4 -45%) and epinephrine declined — and management expects lower gross margins in 2026. Pipeline progress includes three novel peptides and a fully synthetic corticotropin, plus high?value near/midterm programs (AMP-004 insulin aspart BLA and AMP-018 GLP-1 ANDA) targeting commercialization in 2027, supporting long-term value creation. Management is investing to quadruple U.S. manufacturing capacity in Rancho Cucamonga, intends to fund expansion from operations, holds over $300M of cash, and will balance additional buybacks with business?development opportunities.



Shares of AMPH stock traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,542. The stock has a market cap of $929.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $31.26.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 9,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $256,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,726.60. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 2,426 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $62,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,858.56. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,950 shares of company stock valued at $363,925. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,237,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 363,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 382.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 311,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 367.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 245,440 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 267.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 312,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 227,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 469,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 210,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Founded in 2004, Amphastar focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of injectable and inhalation products. The company’s manufacturing facilities in California produce both generic and proprietary formulations designed to address urgent and chronic medical conditions.

Amphastar’s portfolio includes a range of injectable generics such as epinephrine, naloxone and lidocaine, serving hospital, emergency medical and retail pharmacy channels.

