Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.36), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $62.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

Here are the key takeaways from Cytek Biosciences’ conference call:

Q4 revenue reached $62.1 million (+8% YoY) — the company’s highest quarterly revenue ever — and full-year 2025 revenue was $201.5 million (+1% YoY) after acceleration in the second half of the year.

reached (+8% YoY) — the company’s highest quarterly revenue ever — and full-year 2025 revenue was (+1% YoY) after acceleration in the second half of the year. Recurring revenue strengthened meaningfully, representing 34% of total revenue and growing 21% YoY, while Cytek Cloud users exceeded 24,000 (over 50% growth), supporting product stickiness and reagent uptake.

Recurring revenue strengthened meaningfully, representing and growing 21% YoY, while Cytek Cloud users exceeded (over 50% growth), supporting product stickiness and reagent uptake. Product traction broadened: installed base rose to 3,664 units (+208 in Q4), the Aurora Evo and Muse Micro showed strong early adoption, and reagent revenue grew >20% in Q4 (>25% for the year).

Product traction broadened: installed base rose to units (+208 in Q4), the Aurora Evo and Muse Micro showed strong early adoption, and reagent revenue grew >20% in Q4 (>25% for the year). Profitability was pressured as GAAP gross margin fell to 52% and operating expenses increased (notably higher G&A from legal/patent costs), resulting in a 2025 GAAP net loss of $66.5 million that included a large, non?cash deferred tax valuation allowance.

Profitability was pressured as GAAP gross margin fell to 52% and operating expenses increased (notably higher G&A from legal/patent costs), resulting in a 2025 GAAP net loss of that included a large, non?cash deferred tax valuation allowance. Management guided 2026 revenue of $205M–$212M (?2%–5% growth), expects continued positive adjusted EBITDA, and highlighted operational moves (new Singapore manufacturing site went live quickly) to support growth and supply resilience.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CTKB stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,266. Cytek Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $572.81 million, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTKB. Zacks Research cut Cytek Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 13,369.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971,126 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,817,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 269.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,418,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,610 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 841,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative cell analysis solutions. The firm develops and commercializes advanced spectral flow cytometry instruments and associated reagents designed to enable high-parameter single-cell analysis. Its technology platform offers researchers and clinicians enhanced sensitivity, resolution and flexibility compared to traditional flow cytometry methods.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Aurora and Northern Lights spectral cytometry systems, which support simultaneous detection of up to 64 fluorescence parameters.

