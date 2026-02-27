Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Releases Earnings Results

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%.

Here are the key takeaways from Expensify’s conference call:

Expensify generated strong cash in FY25 with $142.1M revenue and ~$19.9M free cash flow (at the high end of guidance), and repurchased ~4.8M shares for ~$9M, signaling management confidence.

The company is initiating conservative FY26 free cash flow guidance of $6M–$9M, attributing the decline to increased investments in sales & marketing and AI.

Migration to New Expensify reached feature parity for customers representing 90% of revenue and is rolled out to 63% of Classic customers, with next steps including migration of the approved accounting network and new native reporting/virtual CFO insights.

Expensify is positioning its AI "Concierge" as an "accountable intelligence" differentiator—contextual, correctable, and continuous—which management cites as a moat versus generic AI tooling.

Product momentum includes Expensify Travel bookings up 434% YoY in Q4 and card interchange growth of 24% YoY (to $21.3M), indicating successful cross-selling and adoption.

Expensify Stock Down 23.4%

NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $76.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.69. Expensify has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,318,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,796. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 140,393 shares of company stock valued at $211,059 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Expensify by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expensify by 68.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Expensify, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker EXFY, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in automated expense management and reporting. Its flagship platform enables employees to capture receipts via mobile app or email, automatically extract expense details through optical character recognition (OCR) and artificial intelligence, and submit streamlined expense reports. The solution is designed to eliminate manual data entry and reduce approval cycle times, serving a broad range of industries from small businesses to large enterprises.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur David Barrett, Expensify has grown from a simple receipt-scanning app into a comprehensive spend management suite.

