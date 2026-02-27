Bridget Engle Sells 30,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) EVP Bridget Engle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $4.97 on Friday, hitting $81.33. 29,112,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,787,727. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.37.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 146,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $994,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Finally, Nolet Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

