Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $398.11 and last traded at $402.51. Approximately 56,527,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 61,452,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.58.
Key Tesla News
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Potential FSD approval in the Netherlands and comments that Cybercab and Optimus production could be built at Tesla’s German plant bolster the Europe growth narrative. Elon Musk: Tesla FSD Coming To Europe, Alongside Cybercab, Optimus Production
- Positive Sentiment: Executives say Tesla is preparing to bring its all-electric Semi truck to Europe, opening a new commercial-vehicle revenue stream if logistics customers adopt it. Tesla (TSLA) Is Getting Ready to Bring Its All-Electric Semi Truck to Europe
- Positive Sentiment: Energy business win: Tesla Megapack will power a 400MW AI data-center campus in Brazil, showing demand for stationary storage beyond vehicle sales. Tesla’s Megapack Will Power 400MW AI Data Center in Brazil
- Positive Sentiment: Lower-priced Cybertruck variant is attracting demand, which could help stabilize EV sales if the pricing test holds. Tesla Seeing Strong Demand For Cheaper Cybertruck
- Neutral Sentiment: A truce with a German union ends a recent dispute at Giga Berlin, removing a short-term labor overhang but leaving longer-term labor dynamics unresolved. German union says settlement reached in dispute with Tesla
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla retook top slot in EPA fuel-economy rankings—good PR for product efficiency but not enough to offset macro/tech rotation pressures. Tesla Retakes Top Slot in Fuel Economy
- Negative Sentiment: Tesla sued the California DMV after regulators accused the company of false advertising around Autopilot/FSD — a regulatory and reputational risk that raises uncertainty about autonomous revenue assumptions. Elon Musk’s Tesla Sues California DMV Following False Advertising Row Around FSD, Autopilot
- Negative Sentiment: Key Cybercab program manager Victor Nechita departed; leadership turnover ahead of a robo?taxi rollout increases execution risk and has already hurt sentiment. Tesla Shares Decline as Key Cybercab Executive Departs Ahead of Robo-Taxi Launch
- Negative Sentiment: Investigations and analysis show Tesla has logged zero California test miles and lacks commercial robotaxi permits in major U.S. markets — undermining the near-term robotaxi revenue case. Tesla’s Robotaxi Promises Are Empty: Zero Miles Logged, No Permits, Now Suing Regulators
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure in China is intensifying (BYD and local rivals gaining share), which threatens Tesla’s largest growth market and margin mix. Tesla’s China Problem Is Getting Worse — Here Are the 3 Rivals Taking Its Market Share
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.
Tesla Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Tesla
In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mishpacha Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $5,264,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDFS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
