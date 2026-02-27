Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $24.9040. 23,995,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 27,162,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $26.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 1.5%

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $4,030,679.26. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 906,370 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,705.40. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,144,118.29. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 216,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,604.31. This trade represents a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,881,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,349,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after buying an additional 8,452,401 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,524,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,651,000 after buying an additional 6,472,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,715,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906,313 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $88,417,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

