Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $210.33 and last traded at $210.00. 56,460,863 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 53,914,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.92.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,512,341.02. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,539. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arwa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Mishpacha Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,030,000. Financially in Tune LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.