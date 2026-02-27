Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $10.00. 5,925,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 7,887,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,978,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Lucid Group by 2,398.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after buying an additional 12,146,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $16,469,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

