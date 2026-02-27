Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $143.33 and last traded at $144.0820. 9,730,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 12,303,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.05.

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba Cloud deployed tech for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, highlighting enterprise demand and a sustainability/efficiency story that supports cloud revenue growth. Read More.

Alibaba Cloud deployed tech for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, highlighting enterprise demand and a sustainability/efficiency story that supports cloud revenue growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes Alibaba’s AI push (Qwen 3.5) and positioning as an Asian cloud/AI infrastructure player; that narrative is a key medium-term catalyst ahead of the March 5 fiscal Q3 earnings report. Read More.

Market commentary notes Alibaba’s AI push (Qwen 3.5) and positioning as an Asian cloud/AI infrastructure player; that narrative is a key medium-term catalyst ahead of the March 5 fiscal Q3 earnings report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/retail attention is rising — Benzinga and Zacks flagged Alibaba among oversold/monitored consumer/tech names, indicating potential buying interest if earnings or AI/cloud execution surprises to the upside. Read More. Read More.

Analyst/retail attention is rising — Benzinga and Zacks flagged Alibaba among oversold/monitored consumer/tech names, indicating potential buying interest if earnings or AI/cloud execution surprises to the upside. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba introduced bundled pricing for multiple AI models under one plan — a competitive move that may boost adoption but could pressure near-term pricing/ARPU; impact depends on uptake and margin mix. Read More.

Alibaba introduced bundled pricing for multiple AI models under one plan — a competitive move that may boost adoption but could pressure near-term pricing/ARPU; impact depends on uptake and margin mix. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst pieces reassessing valuation note an 11% one?month slide and attractive longer?term multiples (P/E ~20), making BABA a value/earnings play but keeping focus on near?term execution. Read More.

Recent analyst pieces reassessing valuation note an 11% one?month slide and attractive longer?term multiples (P/E ~20), making BABA a value/earnings play but keeping focus on near?term execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Political/legal uncertainty is still driving volatility: the Supreme Court ruling removed the worst?case IEEPA tariff risk but headlines about a possible “Plan B” (e.g., a 15% global tariff) have triggered a whipsaw — investors appear to be trimming positions into earnings, driving today’s weakness.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.38%.The company had revenue of $34.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,139,000. RD Finance Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 373.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after purchasing an additional 475,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

