Analyzing Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) & Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wetouch Technology and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pegasystems 0 2 9 0 2.82

Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $70.05, suggesting a potential upside of 24.96%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology $42.28 million 0.42 $6.03 million $0.62 2.40 Pegasystems $1.50 billion 6.35 $99.19 million $1.49 37.62

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Pegasystems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology 17.10% 5.73% 5.53% Pegasystems 16.05% 43.49% 18.42%

Volatility and Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Wetouch Technology on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

(Get Free Report)

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client’s business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.