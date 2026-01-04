Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 1951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Fuji Electric Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Fuji Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.