Intech Investment Management LLC Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,244,764,000 after acquiring an additional 636,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,513,650,000 after acquiring an additional 994,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,500,784,000 after purchasing an additional 309,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $1,477,780,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $793,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $213.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.51.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,605,251.26. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 692,300 shares of company stock valued at $150,426,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T?Mobile launched Samsung Galaxy S26 “on Us” upgrade offers emphasizing 5G Advanced features exclusive to T?Mobile’s network — a near?term catalyst for device sales and retention. T?Mobile Galaxy S26 launch

T?Mobile launched Samsung Galaxy S26 “on Us” upgrade offers emphasizing 5G Advanced features exclusive to T?Mobile’s network — a near?term catalyst for device sales and retention. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and capital returns: T?Mobile recently declared a quarterly dividend (record/ex?dividend timing noted in filings) and buyback commentary remains a part of the bull narrative, supporting income/total?return expectations. MarketBeat TMUS summary

Dividend and capital returns: T?Mobile recently declared a quarterly dividend (record/ex?dividend timing noted in filings) and buyback commentary remains a part of the bull narrative, supporting income/total?return expectations. Positive Sentiment: Small institutional buying reported (Brucke Financial increased its stake), a modest signal of investor interest. Brucke Financial stake increase

Small institutional buying reported (Brucke Financial increased its stake), a modest signal of investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Management visibility: CEO Srini Gopalan guesting on a T. Rowe Price podcast about connectivity/AI and T?Mobile’s presentation at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (March 4) give management opportunities to reset guidance or address churn/ARPU concerns. CEO podcast

Management visibility: CEO Srini Gopalan guesting on a T. Rowe Price podcast about connectivity/AI and T?Mobile’s presentation at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (March 4) give management opportunities to reset guidance or address churn/ARPU concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context items (e.g., new loyalty platforms, broader telecom comparisons) are circulating but are not immediate company?specific catalysts. FUZE Member Benefit

Industry context items (e.g., new loyalty platforms, broader telecom comparisons) are circulating but are not immediate company?specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling: Multiple filings show Director G. Michael Sievert and insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold material blocks of shares over Feb. 19–24 (large cumulative disposals). Such sales often pressure near?term sentiment even if done for diversification or tax reasons. Insider selling alert

Insider/director selling: Multiple filings show Director G. Michael Sievert and insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold material blocks of shares over Feb. 19–24 (large cumulative disposals). Such sales often pressure near?term sentiment even if done for diversification or tax reasons. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pricing/retention risk: Charter’s Spectrum aggressive switch offers and reporting of softer loyalty metrics at T?Mobile raise concerns about churn and the need for promotional spending to defend share. Spectrum switch savings

Competitive pricing/retention risk: Charter’s Spectrum aggressive switch offers and reporting of softer loyalty metrics at T?Mobile raise concerns about churn and the need for promotional spending to defend share. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/peer pressure: Articles highlighting TMUS underperformance vs. peers (and some downward target adjustments) add a valuation headwind and reinforce cautious positioning by some investors. Reassess TMUS article

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.