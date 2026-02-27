Rock Creek Group LP Has $75.60 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 8.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $75,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $477.48 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $261.25 and a one year high of $509.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

