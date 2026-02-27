Rock Creek Group LP Has $75.60 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 8.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $75,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Banco Santander raised its GLD holding by ~20.9%, adding 55,885 shares — a notable institutional allocation into the ETF that supports inflows and price. SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing safe?haven demand from U.S.–Iran tensions and tariff uncertainty is keeping gold bid above major technical levels, supporting GLD as investors shift into bullion exposure. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Tariffs vs. Fed Policy – Gold’s $5,250 Break?
- Positive Sentiment: Major bank and market-house commentary remains constructive (multi?hundred?percent upside forecasts from some desks), which can attract momentum flows into GLD if price keeps breaching technical thresholds. Gold price will rise 22% above current level to reach $6,300 by year-end 2026 – J.P. Morgan
- Neutral Sentiment: Feature coverage (WSJ piece on Buffett and gold) is shaping narrative but is largely interpretive — Buffett’s historical skepticism may influence sentiment but not immediate fund flows into GLD. Warren Buffett and the Giant Gold Cube
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail options/viral trades (a WSB trader’s big GLD options win) highlight heightened retail interest — can amplify volatility but is unlikely to drive sustained institutional flows. ‘Anyone Not Buying Gold Hates Money’: WSB Trader Turns $4 GLD Options Into $51K as ‘Shiny Rocks’ Bet Pays Off
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term profit?taking and rangebound trading have pushed gold off recent highs in spots, which can sap GLD’s upside until new catalysts arrive. Gold Trading Lower, Remaining Rangebound Despite Strong Physical Demand
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn momentum could exhaust if key resistance (roughly $5,200–$5,300/oz) fails; a hawkish Fed or stronger USD would be the main macro risk that caps GLD gains. Gold bulls need break $5,200 and $5,300 soon or momentum exhaustion could see gold fall as far as $4,380/oz – Forex.com’s Hilal
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
