Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,098 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 457.4% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $98.05 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America set a $114.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

