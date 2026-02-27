Ryder System (NYSE:R) COO John Diez Sells 9,632 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) COO John Diez sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total transaction of $2,140,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 183,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,842,582. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $223.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.54 and a 1-year high of $230.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.44.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $103,814,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,937,000 after buying an additional 539,854 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Ryder System by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 974,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,533,000 after buying an additional 504,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 53.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,855,000 after acquiring an additional 250,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 369.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 155,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.
Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.
