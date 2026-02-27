TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $NUMV

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,525 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 9.21% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $37,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

BATS:NUMV opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer. NUMV was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

