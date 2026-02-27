Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,475 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.26% of Coterra Energy worth $45,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,991,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,151,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,865,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,370,000 after buying an additional 1,741,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,800,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,197,000 after buying an additional 1,495,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,149,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Johnson Rice reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.48.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $29.97 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $32.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

