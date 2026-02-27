TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 7,208 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.21% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $142,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,431.2% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,233,000 after buying an additional 223,383 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 386,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,524,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 241.9% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $265.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $271.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

