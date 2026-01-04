ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.3462.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 target price on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 4.7%

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.16%.The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stores Impacting ON Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: ON’s most recent results showed an earnings beat and reiterated near-term guidance — the company reported $0.63 EPS (above consensus) and set Q4 2025 EPS guidance of $0.570–0.670, which supports investor confidence in near-term profitability and helped lift the stock. (company release)

ON’s most recent results showed an earnings beat and reiterated near-term guidance — the company reported $0.63 EPS (above consensus) and set Q4 2025 EPS guidance of $0.570–0.670, which supports investor confidence in near-term profitability and helped lift the stock. (company release) Positive Sentiment: Four semiconductor plants in India are slated to begin commercial production in 2026 — adds to global capacity buildout and long-term demand for analog/power and discrete chips where ON competes, improving industry growth prospects. Four semiconductor plants in India to begin commercial production in 2026

Four semiconductor plants in India are slated to begin commercial production in 2026 — adds to global capacity buildout and long-term demand for analog/power and discrete chips where ON competes, improving industry growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: KOSPI and other Asian markets are rallying on semiconductor strength — broader industry momentum can boost investor sentiment for large analog/power suppliers like ON, as cyclical demand and capex cycles tend to lift component suppliers across the board. KOSPI tops 4,300 on semiconductor rally

KOSPI and other Asian markets are rallying on semiconductor strength — broader industry momentum can boost investor sentiment for large analog/power suppliers like ON, as cyclical demand and capex cycles tend to lift component suppliers across the board. Neutral Sentiment: Wider market moves — Canadian and U.S. indices showed mixed-to-positive action to start the year; this general risk appetite lift can help semiconductor stocks but is not specific to ON. S&P/TSX composite rises to start the year, while U.S. markets post mixed results

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 379,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,888,612.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $228,835,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,420,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 818,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,892,000 after buying an additional 60,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.