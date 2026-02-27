Short Interest in AmeraMex International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Declines By 51.6%

AmeraMex International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,472 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the January 29th total of 15,429 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,706 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,706 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMX opened at $0.17 on Friday. AmeraMex International has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

