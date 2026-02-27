Short Interest in AmeraMex International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Declines By 51.6%

AmeraMex International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,472 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the January 29th total of 15,429 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,706 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,706 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AmeraMex International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMX opened at $0.17 on Friday. AmeraMex International has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
