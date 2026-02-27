Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 35.3% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup has formed a dedicated AI infrastructure team to win advisory and lending roles for the expected data?center and AI buildout — a move that positions the bank to capture a large financing pool. Read More.

BlackRock selected Citi Investor Services to provide middle?office services for $4.0T of iShares ETFs on the Aladdin platform — a material client win that supports fee income and custody/service credibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citi committed $60 billion to affordable housing, nearly doubling its pace of sector investment — a large deployment plan that may generate stable long?term lending and investment returns while supporting ESG-focused business. Read More.

Citi committed $60 billion to affordable housing, nearly doubling its pace of sector investment — a large deployment plan that may generate stable long?term lending and investment returns while supporting ESG-focused business. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI, signaling expansion of its AI-related partnerships and product pipeline in APAC. Read More.

Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI, signaling expansion of its AI-related partnerships and product pipeline in APAC. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media attention is elevated — Citi has been highlighted as a trending stock by Zacks and others, and Piper Sandler has reiterated an Overweight stance with a raised price target, keeping institutional interest high. Read More.

Analyst and media attention is elevated — Citi has been highlighted as a trending stock by Zacks and others, and Piper Sandler has reiterated an Overweight stance with a raised price target, keeping institutional interest high. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi’s investor franchise activity (hosting the Global Property CEO Conference and related roundtables) reinforces its client?facing profile but is more of a reputational/engagement positive than an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Citi’s investor franchise activity (hosting the Global Property CEO Conference and related roundtables) reinforces its client?facing profile but is more of a reputational/engagement positive than an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Options flow has shown pockets of bearish positioning (puts > calls in recent sessions), indicating some traders are hedging against near?term downside despite the positive headlines. Read More.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

