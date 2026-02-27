Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 210.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced it will build a new, state?of?the?art global headquarters as the sole owner/occupant at 2 World Trade Center — a visible long?term commitment to NYC that investors read as a vote of confidence in the company’s future and brand. Article Title

American Express announced it will build a new, state?of?the?art global headquarters as the sole owner/occupant at 2 World Trade Center — a visible long?term commitment to NYC that investors read as a vote of confidence in the company’s future and brand. Positive Sentiment: Broader afternoon strength helped AXP after Nvidia’s CEO downplayed AI cannibalization risks, which eased sector worries and boosted risk appetite — AmEx was among beneficiaries of the sentiment lift. Article Title

Broader afternoon strength helped AXP after Nvidia’s CEO downplayed AI cannibalization risks, which eased sector worries and boosted risk appetite — AmEx was among beneficiaries of the sentiment lift. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting that AXP outperformed while the broader market dipped highlights relative strength but ties the move to market dynamics rather than new fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage noting that AXP outperformed while the broader market dipped highlights relative strength but ties the move to market dynamics rather than new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst pieces frame AXP’s roughly double?digit YTD decline as a potential buying opportunity given record 2025 results and management’s 2026 guidance (high single?digit revenue growth; mid?teens EPS growth), keeping the valuation/growth debate front and center for investors. Article Title

Several analyst pieces frame AXP’s roughly double?digit YTD decline as a potential buying opportunity given record 2025 results and management’s 2026 guidance (high single?digit revenue growth; mid?teens EPS growth), keeping the valuation/growth debate front and center for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Note that the new HQ is a multi?year project (construction starting soon but completion targeted around 2031), meaning benefits are strategic/long?term while near?term capex and execution risk remain. Article Title

Note that the new HQ is a multi?year project (construction starting soon but completion targeted around 2031), meaning benefits are strategic/long?term while near?term capex and execution risk remain. Negative Sentiment: Short interest increased about 20% in February to ~8.6M shares (roughly 1.3% of shares), which could add downside pressure or volatility if bearish positioning grows.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $335.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.78 and its 200 day moving average is $348.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.