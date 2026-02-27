Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT Shares Sold by WFM ASIA BVI Ltd

WFM ASIA BVI Ltd lowered its stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,300 shares during the period. Atour Lifestyle accounts for approximately 4.6% of WFM ASIA BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $41,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 1.1%

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.27 million. Research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company’s core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.