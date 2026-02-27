Xponance Inc. Has $19.49 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on revenue and EPS; Synopsys reported $2.41B revenue (up ~65%) and $3.77 non?GAAP EPS, topping estimates and raising FY?2026 EPS guidance — a core fundamental positive that supports longer?term growth expectations. Article Title

Q1 beat on revenue and EPS; Synopsys reported $2.41B revenue (up ~65%) and $3.77 non?GAAP EPS, topping estimates and raising FY?2026 EPS guidance — a core fundamental positive that supports longer?term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $2.0B replenishment to the share repurchase program — a near?term capital return that can support the stock and offset some selling pressure. Article Title

Board approved a $2.0B replenishment to the share repurchase program — a near?term capital return that can support the stock and offset some selling pressure. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options/whale activity — heavy call buying was reported, signaling speculative bullish interest from traders and possible hedged purchases by institutions. Article Title Article Title

Unusual options/whale activity — heavy call buying was reported, signaling speculative bullish interest from traders and possible hedged purchases by institutions. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains tilted toward Buy despite some downgrades — the average brokerage rating is still positive, leaving a mixed sell?side backdrop rather than a broad rout. Article Title

Analyst consensus remains tilted toward Buy despite some downgrades — the average brokerage rating is still positive, leaving a mixed sell?side backdrop rather than a broad rout. Neutral Sentiment: Long?term thesis intact: Market commentary highlights Synopsys’ dominant EDA position, potential Ansys synergies over several years, and institutional interest (including Nvidia exposure), which supports a multi?year growth story even as near?term noise persists. Article Title

Long?term thesis intact: Market commentary highlights Synopsys’ dominant EDA position, potential Ansys synergies over several years, and institutional interest (including Nvidia exposure), which supports a multi?year growth story even as near?term noise persists. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and China export risks weighed on shares — management’s Q2 revenue commentary and Reuters reports about China export restrictions created a muted outlook that disappointed some investors despite the beat. Article Title

Guidance and China export risks weighed on shares — management’s Q2 revenue commentary and Reuters reports about China export restrictions created a muted outlook that disappointed some investors despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets and ratings after the print — several firms cut targets (Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Rosenblatt adjustments noted), increasing short?term downside risk from reduced upside to current levels. Article Title

Analysts trimmed price targets and ratings after the print — several firms cut targets (Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Rosenblatt adjustments noted), increasing short?term downside risk from reduced upside to current levels. Negative Sentiment: Ansys acquisition and integration costs remain a near?term drag: GAAP impact, additional debt load and workforce actions are pressuring margins even as management targets multi?year synergies — investors are pricing in execution risk. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $426.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.