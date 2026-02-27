Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of SMR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 15,911,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,665,088. NuScale Power has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,094.11. The trade was a 46.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 72.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 91,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,347,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 686.9% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 184,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 161,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,944,000 after buying an additional 574,295 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: NuScale outlined a plan for up to 6 GW of U.S. nuclear deployment tied to ENTRA1 and said it will enter 2026 with about $1.3B of liquidity — a positive for execution and funding of future projects. NuScale outlines 6 GW U.S. nuclear deployment

NuScale outlined a plan for up to 6 GW of U.S. nuclear deployment tied to ENTRA1 and said it will enter 2026 with about $1.3B of liquidity — a positive for execution and funding of future projects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Northland Securities moved SMR from “market perform” to “outperform” with a $21 price target, signaling some buy?side conviction on upside vs. current levels. Finviz – analyst upgrade

Analyst upgrade: Northland Securities moved SMR from “market perform” to “outperform” with a $21 price target, signaling some buy?side conviction on upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships & innovation: NuScale continues to publicize strategic partnerships (e.g., Oak Ridge National Lab for AI work) and project wins such as Romania’s coal?to?SMR conversion reaching FID — items that support long?term commercialization hopes. NuScale advances energy innovation through partnerships

Partnerships & innovation: NuScale continues to publicize strategic partnerships (e.g., Oak Ridge National Lab for AI work) and project wins such as Romania’s coal?to?SMR conversion reaching FID — items that support long?term commercialization hopes. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available — useful for digging into guidance, project timelines and cash runway; investors should review management commentary for execution milestones and funding plans. Earnings call transcript

Company materials: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available — useful for digging into guidance, project timelines and cash runway; investors should review management commentary for execution milestones and funding plans. Negative Sentiment: Q4 financial miss: NuScale reported a large Q4 EPS loss (?$0.80 vs. consensus ?$0.10) and revenue well below estimates (~$1.8M vs. ~$8.8M). Weak near?term commercial traction and wide losses are driving investor concern about timing of revenue recognition and cash burn. Q4 loss and revenue miss

Q4 financial miss: NuScale reported a large Q4 EPS loss (?$0.80 vs. consensus ?$0.10) and revenue well below estimates (~$1.8M vs. ~$8.8M). Weak near?term commercial traction and wide losses are driving investor concern about timing of revenue recognition and cash burn. Negative Sentiment: Widespread securities?fraud litigation notices: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead?plaintiff motions in a class action tied to ENTRA1/commercialization disclosures, with an April 20, 2026 deadline — increased legal risk and overhang on the stock. Class action lawsuit filed

Widespread securities?fraud litigation notices: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead?plaintiff motions in a class action tied to ENTRA1/commercialization disclosures, with an April 20, 2026 deadline — increased legal risk and overhang on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Elevated short interest: Short interest rose noticeably in February (now ~15% of float), which can amplify downward moves on negative headlines and increases volatility. (Market data cited in recent reports.)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

