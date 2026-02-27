Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

UNP stock opened at $265.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.17. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $267.88. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.12%.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

