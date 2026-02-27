TD Securities Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$15.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

Cascades Stock Down 1.8%

Cascades stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.10. 237,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,264. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.61. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

