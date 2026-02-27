Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Price Target to $26.00

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKSY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The company has a market cap of $645.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.43. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 87.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKSY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,072,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,014 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 343.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 432,023 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter worth about $8,278,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $7,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackSky Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat expectations — BlackSky reported EPS of ($0.19) versus consensus of ($0.25), showing an improvement versus the prior year and suggesting margin progress. Read More.

Q4 EPS beat expectations — BlackSky reported EPS of ($0.19) versus consensus of ($0.25), showing an improvement versus the prior year and suggesting margin progress. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42 price target, signaling bullish analyst conviction and a large implied upside from the current price. Read More.

Analyst support — HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42 price target, signaling bullish analyst conviction and a large implied upside from the current price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Stonegate coverage update summarized recent results (reported revenue $35.2M, adjusted EBITDA $8.8M, EPS $0.02 adj metric cited) — useful read for context but not a new forecast change. Read More.

Stonegate coverage update summarized recent results (reported revenue $35.2M, adjusted EBITDA $8.8M, EPS $0.02 adj metric cited) — useful read for context but not a new forecast change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and call — The earnings release, slide deck and full earnings-call transcript are available for investors who want detail on backlog, Gen?3 performance and customer cadence. These documents will guide whether management can hit FY26 targets. Read More. • Read More.

Company materials and call — The earnings release, slide deck and full earnings-call transcript are available for investors who want detail on backlog, Gen?3 performance and customer cadence. These documents will guide whether management can hit FY26 targets. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss — Q4 revenue was $35.21M vs. analyst estimates of $37.13M, indicating demand/recognition timing or pricing pressure that offset the EPS beat. Read More.

Revenue miss — Q4 revenue was $35.21M vs. analyst estimates of $37.13M, indicating demand/recognition timing or pricing pressure that offset the EPS beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FY26 revenue guidance is light to mixed — management gave a FY26 revenue range of roughly $120M–$145M versus consensus near $143.8M, leaving upside limited to the top of the range and increasing execution risk. Read More.

FY26 revenue guidance is light to mixed — management gave a FY26 revenue range of roughly $120M–$145M versus consensus near $143.8M, leaving upside limited to the top of the range and increasing execution risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy bearish options flow — unusually high volume of put buying was reported, signaling that some traders are positioning for further downside or increased volatility after the print. Read More.

Heavy bearish options flow — unusually high volume of put buying was reported, signaling that some traders are positioning for further downside or increased volatility after the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Street skepticism on valuation — commentary (e.g., Seeking Alpha) warns that shares may still be expensive relative to fundamentals even after better-than-feared results, which can limit buyers at current levels. Read More.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

Further Reading

