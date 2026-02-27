The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Down 50.5% in February

The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,599 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the January 29th total of 3,231 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Intergroup Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:INTG opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.27 million, a PE ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. Intergroup has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intergroup in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intergroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Intergroup currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intergroup stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 1.15% of Intergroup worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intergroup Company Profile

Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of industrial and food packaging products. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company produces a broad array of container solutions including corrugated paperboard, recycled fiberboard, plastic and fiber-plastic combinations, as well as wood and tin packaging. These products serve a diverse customer base across the food processing, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses custom-designed cartons, paper and plastic boxes, and heavy-duty shipping containers tailored to meet the specific strength, moisture resistance, and storage requirements of its customers.

Featured Stories

