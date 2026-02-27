Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.4% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $54,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Bank of America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 629,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 86,290 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21.8% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 73,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $381.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.Bank of America’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.