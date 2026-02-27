Xponance Inc. Sells 2,312 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $39,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,776,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,024,243,000 after purchasing an additional 724,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,076,406,000 after purchasing an additional 147,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,444,527,000 after buying an additional 400,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,751,000 after buying an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,011,122,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $242.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.56. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

