Short Interest in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Declines By 50.6%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 133,660 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 29th total of 270,744 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,590,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 5.99% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX Price Performance

PHGE opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. BiomX has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHGE

BiomX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BiomX Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in developing precision bacteriophage therapies to target pathogenic bacteria in the human microbiome. By harnessing the natural ability of bacteriophages to selectively infect and lyse harmful bacterial strains, BiomX aims to restore microbial balance without disrupting beneficial commensal organisms. The company’s platform integrates phage discovery, formulation and genetic engineering to create tailored phage cocktails for a range of microbiome-associated diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes lead clinical candidates for gastrointestinal disorders such as pouchitis and ulcerative colitis, as well as programs addressing dermatological indications including acne and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.