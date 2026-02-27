Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.60 and last traded at GBX 107.60, with a volume of 9690429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 122 to GBX 128 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 121.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.56.

PHP invests in flexible, modern properties for local primary healthcare.

The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

